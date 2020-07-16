MaxKare Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine 17” Wide Tread Belt w/Incline LCD Display and Cup Holder Easy Assembly with 15 Preset Programs Perfect for Home Use



Product Description

MaxKare Treadmill is ergonomically designed for people between 4.6ft -6.2ft in height and weighing less than 220 pounds.

The built up size for this treadmill is 53.39” x 26.18” x 45.95”, folding size is 28.47” x 26.18” x 46.42”, weight about 91LB.

The package contains all the necessary accessories and installation tools, and you can complete the treadmill installation in 10-15 minutes.

Speed & Heart Handrail

Control the running speed conveniently and monitor your heart rate while running.

Large LCD Display & Handrail



Large LCD Display with 15 Pre-set programs

Large Bule Backlight LCD shows the Real-time Speed, Program, Mileage, Calories, Time and Heart Rate in your Exercise.

15 Pre-set Programs meets different needs of your exercise goal.

One-click Speed-up Function

Turn on the treadmill, click to choose the speed you want and accelerate to it directly.

Rubber Tread Belt

Rubber Tread Belt reduces knee damage and makes running more comfortable.

Robust and Stable Design

Special design reduces noise and decreases vibration to your floor, provide you stable and quiet workout experience.

Foldable Design

Easy folding mechanism and a soft drop system help you fold and unfold your treadmill safely and with ease, saving the storage space.

Quiet Workout Experience

Smooth and quiet high torque 2.5HP motor powers the treadmill at speeds from 0.5 – 8.5mph under a quiet condition.

Easy to move



Move the item with Transportation Wheels, Place the treamill wherever you wish.

Three Manual Adjustable Inclines



Compared with a non-incline-adjustable treadmill, our three incline design could help you exercise more efficiently and burn more calories.

Degree 1—0°



The degree of treadmill’s tilt is relatively low, which is suitable for brisk walking, jogging, and slow walking.

Degree 2—1°



The degree of tilt is relatively higher than Incline Degree 1°, which is suitable for fast walking, jogging or short-term running.

Degree 3—2°



The Incline Degree 3° is the highest. It is suitable for sloped running, fast walking, jogging or burn excessive calories and doing cardio.

Horsepower

2.5HP

1.5 HP

2.5HP

Speed/Incline

0.5 – 8.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline

0.5 to 7.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline

0.5 – 8.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline

Running Belt Width

16 inches

16.5 inches

17 inches

Display

White Light LED

Large Blue LCD

Large Blue Backlight LCD

Programs

15

12

15

Handrail Button

Start & stop buttons(Left)/ Speed adjustment buttons(Right)

–

Start & stop buttons(Left)/ Speed adjustment buttons(Right)

Dimensions(Fold up Size&Built up Size)

45.9 L x 25.6 W x 32.7 H inches &54.8 L x 25.6 W x 44.5 H inches

48.6 L x 26.4 W x 20.3 H inches &51 L x 26.4 W x 48.6 H inches

47.8 L x 28 W x 25.4 H inches &51.8 L x 28 W x 44.8 H inches

Weight/Weight Capacity

94.8 LBS/220 LBS

77 LBS/186 LBS

91.3 LBS/220 LBS

Foldable

✓

✓

✓

Transport Wheels

✓

✓

✓

MaxKare treadmill equipped with large LCD display and 15 Pre-set programs, easy One-touch operation helps you enjoy the joy of running at home. You can monitor real-time data for each exercise, including speed, time, calories, distance and heart rate.

MaxKare running machine is equipped with a powerful and pure copper motor which can not only bring you a silent running experience but also adjust the running speed from 0.5 to 8.5MPH

17 inch wide Multi-layer tread belt and world first whole machine anti-shock system can withstand a maximum weight of 220 pounds. Which bring a better running experience and at the same time protect your knees to the maximum to prevent injury during exercise.

Foldable design not only helps you easily assembly the treadmill, but also helps you to Store/Move the treadmill in small space.

We provide 24/7 friendly customer service, if you have any problem with our product, please fell free to contact with us through Amazon.