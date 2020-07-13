Maxine Waters Says Policing Is Racist, Trump’s Supporters Don’t Want Blacks To Have Power

Representative Maxine Waters declared that President Trump and his supporters don’t want any blacks to hold positions of power in America.

Waters made the allegation throughout a look with MSNBC’s Joy Reid after the host declared there is an inconsistency in systems of justice based upon the President’s commutation of partner Roger Stone’s jail sentence.

The California Democrat taken part in mind-numbing psychological gymnastics to state this programs Trump and his supporters wish to keep back the black neighborhood.

“I think you said it earlier today when you talked about this need for Trump and those who support him to want to, you know, have absolute power and to believe that it is their right and their responsibility to ensure that blacks and people of color and others do not rise to any level of influence and power,” she declared without proof.

This from a quite effective individual who was called “one of the most corrupt members of Congress” by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

@RepMaxineWaters on the awful death of Kalief Browder and the significance of and growing assistance for the #BlackLivesMatter motion. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/bFzA4FSnpJ — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) July 12, 2020

RELATED: Maxine Waters Claims The Term ‘Rioting’ Is Racist

Policing Is Racist

Waters continued with her tirade, knocking the justice system in America as racist from front to back.

“This justice system is broken,” she asserted. “It has never really been in our favor, and it has basically been responsible for ensuring that we could never ever get beyond this suppression and this oppression that has been forced upon us for so many years.”

The congresswoman thinks rioters in the streets were stating that “‘Something is wrong with our criminal justice system.’”

“‘Something is wrong with our policing,’” she included. “It is racism.”

Waters likewise made a declaration that– had President Trump utilized the exact same language– would have made it nationwide news.

The riots, she mentioned, have to do with modification.

“We have an opportunity for change,” statedWaters “And for those resisting it, we’re gonna run right over them.”

Maxine Waters never ever stops working to state the incorrect thing no matter the scenario at hand. How she handles to in some way make whatever into a race problem is beyond me.https://t.co/JHzGCZ6Cs7 — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) May 15, 2020

RELATED: Maxine Waters: Trump Is The Reason Cops Kill Black People Like George Floyd

Low- IQ

This should be what passes for smart analysis over on MSNBC. That’s why they have Waters on the air as a visitor as frequently as they do.

This is the exact same female who stated President Trump is the factor policeman feel they can get away with “killing black people.”

The exact same female who stated the term “rioting” has racial undertones, then included the terms “lazy” and “criminal” are likewise racist.

Months previously, she recommended the President was all right with individuals passing away from the coronavirus since he merely wished to return to “his white power pep rallies.”

Trump does not appreciate the 80,000+ individuals who have actually passed away from #Coronavirus! He just wishes to open the economy so he can return to having his white power pep rallies! The death & & financial destruction we are dealing with is b/c Trump stopped working to act early & & called #COVID19 a SCAM! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 14, 2020

Waters is a star visitor for MSNBC since this is the example their low-information audiences wish to hear– ‘Trump and his supporters are racists trying to hold black people down.’

All the while their hosts simply nod their heads in arrangement.