Maxine Waters Says Police Reform Is ‘Not Enough,’ Demands Getting Rid Of ‘Racist, Ignorant And Stupid Cops’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a full-on meltdown on Monday as she said police reform is “not enough” before going on to call for lawmakers to make getting rid of “serial, racist, ignorant, and stupid cops” a “top priority.”

“Watch the video of the killing of #RayshardBrooks. A senseless & needless killing by a murderous cop!” Waters said in her latest Twitter rant. “Police reform is NOT ENOUGH. Getting rid of serial, racist, ignorant, & stupid cops must be a top priority. Let’s call them out! Police protective unions, you’ve got to go too!”

Watch the video of the killing of #RayshardBrooks. A senseless & needless killing by a murderous cop! Police reform is NOT ENOUGH. Getting rid of serial, racist, ignorant, & stupid cops must be a top priority. Let’s call them out! Police protective unions, you’ve got to go too! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 15, 2020

Waters was referring to the death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who died in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night. Police had been called to a local Wendy’s about someone sleeping in the drive-thru and blocking traffic in the process, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Responding officers tried to take Brooks into custody, but he resisted arrest and stole an officer’s Taser before attempting to flee the scene.

“Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks,” the GBI stated.

Though surveillance footage has corroborated this version of events, violent riots have broken out all over Atlanta over the past few days, and the Wendy’s where this incident occurred has been burned to the ground. Waters, however, has not let the facts behind this event stop her from using it to shamelessly fuel her anti-cop agenda.

This comes weeks after Waters somehow blamed Donald Trump for the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

His death had nothing to do with Trump, yet Waters somehow managed to tie his death to the president by claiming he “emboldened” the ex-officer who has since been charged with Floyd’s murder.

“He has disparaged blacks in so many ways. All that stuff about loving blacks is so disingenuous. Nobody believes that. He’s such a liar. He cannot be trusted,” Waters said of Trump.

“And yes, I think he has emboldened those who are racist,” the congresswoman added. “He’s emboldened police officers to be nastier, tough, to do things like the chokehold. I believe all of that.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Nancy Pelosi presents special ‘service flag’ to George Floyd’s family, sparks major outrage

WATCH: New video shows damage done to Minneapolis Sheraton after being turned into leftist ‘sanctuary’

Texas sends brutal message to protesters wanting to destroy the Alamo