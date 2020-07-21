Maxine Waters Pulls Over And Confronts Police Who Stopped Black Driver

Rep. Maxine Waters happened upon a traffic stop involving a black driver when she decided to pull over and make sure the police officers stayed in line.

TMZ reports that Waters (D-CA) saw a Los Angeles County Sheriff patrol car on the side of the road where officers were in the process of detaining a black man.

That’s when she sprang into action.

A bystander who was taking video of the scene asked the Congresswoman about her pulling over.

“They stopped a brother so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters replied.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43) making sure the brother pulled over is having his rights protected! Queen! pic.twitter.com/sT9Mk3Tz7X — (@exavierpope) July 19, 2020

Parked Illegally

Waters is a detriment to race relations in her role as Representative, so it is no surprise that she would continue to act in such a manner in public.

She seemingly now considers herself the police of the police, willing to harass them as they deal with a traffic stop that can sometimes turn volatile, especially when the individual is being detained.

It is dangerous behavior.

The sheriffs didn’t seem to enjoy Waters’ presence either, letting her know she was parked illegally.

“They said I’m in the wrong place and they’re going to give me a ticket,” she told the individual holding the camera. “That’s OK as long as I watch them.”

Watch as REP. MAXINE WATERS try’s to interfere w/t Police Officers conducting a Lawful Car stop. Police Officers Jobs are hard enough & they don’t need this racist Democratic Official distracting them ! Who agrees she is more non-essential than Pelosi ? pic.twitter.com/2yHrBJpKWq — Alyssa Jo♡ (@AlyssaMary03) July 21, 2020

Consequences

Waters didn’t take the consequences of her actions into account when she interfered in the traffic stop.

What if the officers didn’t know who she was and thought this was someone coming to aid the detained man? What if they were distracted by her presence and the man fled or worse, grabbed one of their weapons?

Waters didn’t think because she rarely thinks.

.@RepMaxineWaters on the tragic death of Kalief Browder and the importance of and growing support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/bFzA4FSnpJ — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) July 12, 2020

The Democrat congresswoman clearly despises law enforcement, just like the rest of her party.

She recently told viewers on MSNBC that the criminal justice system is out to get the black community.

“‘Something is wrong with our policing,’” she said explaining the reason why rioters riot. “It is racism.”

Something is wrong with Congress. It is stupidity.