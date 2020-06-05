Maxine Waters Claims The Term ‘Rioting’ Is Racist

Democrat Representative Maxine Waters says she doesn’t use the term “rioting” to explain violent attacks in our cities because it has racial connotations.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Waters said the terms “lazy” and “criminal” may also be racist.

Apparently they could only be reproduced to folks of one race.

“A lot of negative language gets used against black people, describing what whites often believe is true about us: that language includes ‘lazy,’ ‘criminal,’ and ‘rioting,” she said.

The latter two terms apply accurately to those people, irrespective of skin color, burning down cities in the midst of the George Floyd riots.

“It’s all negative language,” Waters continued, “used far too often in a description of black people by folks who fundamentally don’t see black people the same way they see whites and others.”

A conversation with @RepMaxineWaters on the history of protest, the language of insurrection, and the “unbelievably racist” rhetoric that Donald Trump has used https://t.co/10CSEmyNMF — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 4, 2020

Low-IQ

One must wonder if the term “low-IQ” is also on her behalf secret listing of racist terms. Because, as President Donald Trump has said, Waters is almost certainly an example of that.

On some occasions, it is difficult to explain the amount of of a walking, talking contradiction of lies the California lawmaker is. This isn’t some of those instances, however.

For, Waters stating that she doesn’t prefer to call the George Floyd riots ‘riots’ because it is “negative language” used against “black people,” doesn’t quite jive with recent comments.

When the President started discussing the need for law and order to avoid those riots, she responded by accusing him of wanting to murder both monochrome children.

“Not only is he goading confrontation, this business of calling out the military, now he’s not only talking about killing black people, he’s talking about killing young white children,” she hyperventilated.

👉🏾 @RepMaxineWaters as protests resume in US cities: “Change is going to come from the people. ⏩ Time’s Up.” pic.twitter.com/U5UhAV1mIS — Brad Smith (@thebradsmith) June 2, 2020

Trump’s Fault

Judging by the above clip – an incredible racist, anti-cop word salad without ever forming a coherent thought – Waters hasn’t had an active relationship with reality for some time.

She demonstrated as much the other day when she blamed Floyd’s death on the President himself, claiming he is the reason why police officers feel they can escape with “killing black people.”

“I’m taking into consideration the way that the president conducts himself — in ways he’s dog-whistling — and I think that they’re [police] feeling they can get away with this particular kind of treatment,” she blathered.

Waters says these exact things because no one calls her out on it, least of any media outlets who actually view her statements as some type of sage advice.

She is a disgrace to work she holds.