Maxine Waters Calls Trump ‘Deplorable,’ Insists Congress Can Remove Him Using 25th Amendment

Representative Maxine Waters called President Trump a “deplorable human being” and recommended her congressional coworkers carry out the 25th Amendment to remove him from the White House.

Waters, whose understanding of the Constitution can just be seen through a microscopic lense, made the remarks throughout an interview with MSNBC this previous weekend.

The California Democrat disagreed with media declares that the President brought into question the eligibility of Senator Kamala Harris to run as Vice President.

As he is understood to do, Trump just took the press reporter’s concern about her eligibility and turned it around on them.

“I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked it before she gets chosen to run for vice president,” he responded. “But that’s a very serious … You’re saying that they’re saying that she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country?”

The press reporter tossed it out there, Trump responded, and in some way it’s the President who is the birther and not the media.

Waters Screeches: He’s Deplorable

Trump project consultant Jason Miller has given that shut down any discussion over Harris’ eligibility …