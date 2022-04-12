With the support of the RA Ministry of Education and Science, the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia organized a concert evening dedicated to the memory of famous cellist Vahram Sarajyan. It will take place on April 14 at 19:30 in “Aram Khachatryan” concert hall. Grammy Laureate, violinist and one of the best musicians in the world, Maxim Vengerov, will perform at the concert.

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia and Maxim Vengerov under the direction of conductor Sergey Smbatyan will perform Felix Mendelson’s “Violin Concerto”. The concert program will also include Claude Debussy’s “Favn’s Afternoon Rest”, Maurice Ravel’s “On the Death of Pavana Infanta”, Giacomo Puccini’s “Symphonic Prelude”.

Vahram Sarajyan was born in Yerevan in 1948, graduated from the Moscow Conservatory, and then graduated from the postgraduate class of Mstislav Rostropovich. He had his first solo concert at the age of 9, won the All-Union Competition at the age of 18, and a few years later gained international recognition, becoming a laureate of the Tchaikovsky International Cello Competition in Geneva.

Sarajyan has performed as a soloist in the “Barbican” center in London, in the “La Scala” in Milan, in the “Music Fair” in Vienna, in the “Carnegie Hall” in New York, etc. Sarajyan’s pedagogical activity is also rich. He has taught at the Oberlin Conservatory, University of Houston.

Contemporary music has taken a big place in Sarajyan’s repertoire. He was the first performer of the works of such composers as Alexander Tchaikovsky, Gia Kancheli, Arno Babajanyan, Karen Khachatryan and others.