Maxi-Matic Personal Compact Space Saving Electric Hot Air Fryer Oil-Less Healthy Cooker, Timer & Temperature Controls, PFOA/PTFE Free, 1000-Watts, Black 2.1 Quart (Renewed)

COMPACT SIZE: The PFOA/PTFE free non-stick pan and rack hold 2. 1Qt or up to 1. 5lb of food Perfect for personal use or when cooking for a few. Cook faster and more safely than in oil, eliminating splatter burns and reducing electricity use.

HEALTHY EATING by cooking with 85% less oil for fat-free delicious meals. Same flavor and crispy finish without the added calories! Simply add food to the drawer pan, add a tbsp of oil if desired, set temp/time, and start cooking!

ADJUSTABLE TIME/TEMP gives you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to fry, bake, grill and roast all in one! A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 180F to 395F degrees and a 30-minute timer automatically shuts off the air fryer at the end of the cooking cycle.

GUILT-FREE FRYING lets you enjoy crispy veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders and more without fatty oils. Includes delicious and healthy recipes to get you started.

COOL-TOUCH HANDLE lets you safely remove fried foods from the air fryer without burning your hands. The exterior of the Elite platinum air fryer retains its pristine condition with just a damp cloth.

ETL APPROVED 1000-Watt/120V Air fryer with 2. 1 quart capacity is ideal for home kitchen use. Dishwasher safe removable PFOA/PTFE free non-stick Coated 2. 1 quart drawer pan with removable frying rack for fast, easy clean-up.

1-YEAR AND US BASED customer support team lets you buy with Confidence. The elite platinum 2. 1Qt. Air fryer includes the air fryer base, Removable drawer pan, removable rack and instruction manual.