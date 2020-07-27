Maxi-Matic Electric Digital Hot Air Fryer Oil-less Cooker, 6 in 1 Cooking Functions, Adjustable Time + Temperature, PFOA/PTFE Free, 1400-Watts with 26 Recipe Cookbook, Black 3.5 Quart



The easy, healthy way to fry

HEALTHY EATING by cooking with 85% less oil for fat-free delicious meals. Same flavor and crispy finish without the added calories! Simply add food to the basket, add a tbsp of oil if desired, set temp/time, and start cooking!

6 MENU FUNCTIONS give you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to fry, bake, grill and roast all in one! A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 149 to 400F degrees and a 60-minute timer automatically shuts off the Elite Platinum Air Fryer at the end of the cooking cycle.

GUILT-FREE FRYING lets you enjoy crispy veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders and more without fatty oils. Includes a full-color booklet featuring 26 delicious and healthy recipes to get you started.

COOL-TOUCH HANDLE lets you safely remove fried foods from the air fryer without burning your hands.The exterior of the Elite Platinum Air Fryer retains its pristine condition with just a damp cloth.

ETL APPROVED 1400-watt/120V air fryer with 3.5 quart capacity is ideal for home kitchen use. Dishwasher safe removable PFOA/PTFE Free non-stick coated 3.5 quart fryer basket and 4.75 quart pan for fast, easy clean-up.

1-YEAR WARRANTY and US Based Customer Support Team lets you buy with confidence. The Elite Platinum 3.5Qt. Digital Air Fryer includes the Air Fryer Base, Removable Pan, Removable Basket, Instruction Manual and Colored Recipe Booklet.