Max Verstappen stuns Mercedes pair to win Anniversary GP

It was the ninth triumph of the young Dutchman’s Formula One profession and a victory for the Red Bull group, whose cars and truck adjusted much better to the blistering conditions at the renowned track with tire use an essential element.

Hamilton overtook Bottas late in the 52- lap race to take 2nd location, his 155 th podium surface, equating to the record of Michael Schumacher.

He leads the title race by 30 points from Verstappen, who has actually leapfrogged Bottas, the Finn a more 4 points adrift after 5 rounds.

Hamilton ended up recently’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone with blistering tires and a leak, simply holding back Verstappen for the win and he acknowledged the very same issue jeopardized the efficiency of the Mercedes pair once again.

“They (Red Bull) didn’t have the blistering problems on the tires that we had today. It’s unexpected but I’m sure the team will work out what the issues have been. At the end I was driving with half a tire,” he stated. Behind the leading trio there was another storming drive from Charles Leclerc, who took 4th for Ferrari after making simply one rest stop, with Alex Albon in 5th in the 2nd Red Bull. Lance Stroll was 6th in the Racing Point, with the returning Nico Hulkenberg hanging back to seventh behind his colleague after a late rest stop due to vibrations in his cars and truck. But it was …

Read The Full Article