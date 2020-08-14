Max Verstappen plays down Michael Schumacher comparisons

The 22- year-old was just recently compared to Schumacher by F1 handling director Ross Brawn in his formula1.com column

.

“He reminds me of Michael Schumacher in many ways,” stated Brawn of the Dutchman, prior to including: “I remember Max’s early days in Formula 1 where his speed was clear — he has now matured into an exceptional racing driver.”

Speaking to CNN’s Amanda Davies, Verstappen stated: “It was obviously really great however I do not like to compare myself to anybody due to the fact that I’m myself and I’m a various motorist.

“Of course, you can always get some similar attitudes or whatever, or you can get compared sometimes but, from my side, I never do that. I just want to be myself.”

Aged 17 and 166 days, Verstappen ended up being the youngest motorist in F1 history when he contended in the 2015 Australian GrandPrix Over the years he has, he stated, grew as a chauffeur. “[I’m] more unwinded, more constant and understand how to develop a weekend and things like that,” he included. ” I simply feel really comfy … I’m a really unwinded individual anyhow so, for me, it was never ever truly incredibly high pressure, however I am more unwinded in a manner that I understand what’s coming. ” I have actually experienced a lot currently so going to a weekend, I imply, I’m delighted to be racing, however I do not get delighted a lot by other things surrounding it due to the fact that you have actually experienced so …

Read The Full Article