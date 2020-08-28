Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis Out for Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks have revealed that huge guy Kristaps Porzingis will miss out on the rest of the 2020 postseason with a torn meniscus. Porzingis has actually run out action considering that Game 3 of their preliminary series.

Porzingis missed out on Dallas’ previous 2 contests with knee pain and now the degree of the injury, a lateral meniscus tear in his ideal knee, is understood.

Porzingis balanced 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per video game throughout the 2019-20 project and included 34 points in his last taste of action onAug 21. Dallas wound up winning their very first contest without the huge guy today track the Los Angeles Clippers 2-3 in their series.

In addition to Porzingis, the Mavericks are currently down Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein, so anticipate head coach to rely more greatly on Maxi Kleber andBoban Marjanovic

The knee injury that expense Porzingis the total 2018-19 remained in his left knee.

