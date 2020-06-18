Mavericks’ Mark Cuban on players kneeling during national anthem: ‘Hopefully I’d join them’

BUCKS’ KYLE KORVER MORE FOCUSED ON MAKING SOCIAL CHANGE THAN WINNING FIRST RING

“If they were having a knee and so they were being respectful, I’d be pleased with them,” he said on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.” “Hopefully I’d join them, because I think we’ve learned a great deal since 2017. I think we’ve evolved as a country.

“And this is really a unique point in time where we can grow as a society, we can grow as a country and become far more inclusive and become far more aware of the challenges that minority communities go through,” Cuban added.

The NBA rulebook says that “players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and fall into line in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the national anthem.” But with ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality occurring nationwide, Cuban said that the league needs to permit the players to peacefully protest during the national anthem when games resume.

“You know, hopefully we’ll be adapting. Hopefully we’ll allow players to do what’s in their heart,” Cuban said. “Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, be it taking a knee, whatever it really is, I don’t believe this is a concern of respect or disrespect to the flag or even to the anthem or to our country. I do believe this is more a reflection of our players’ commitment to this country and the truth that it’s so important to them that they’re ready to say what’s in their heart and do what they think is right.

“I’ll defer to [commissioner] Adam [Silver] on any final judgments and [NBPA executive director] Michele Roberts,” Cuban added. “But the reality is, my hope is we’ll allow the players do exactly what they think may be the right action to take.”