Maverick Viñales dodges disaster after jumping off bike at 228kph in Styrian MotoGP

Tearing along the house straight at 228 kph towards turn among the Red Bull Ring on lap 16, the Spaniard recognized that his brakes had actually entirely gone, and he would be not able to stop.

Faced with the possibility of crashing off the track and into the security barriers, Vi ñales rather chosen to leap from his bike, moving along the track and into the gravel. His Yamaha continued, knocking into the fences and rupturing into flames.

Incredibly, the 25-year-old jumped directly to his feet, browsing in shock at what had actually taken place. The race was right away warning, while Safety Officers changed the harmed air fence.

The noticeably shaken Yamaha rider was analyzed by medics and after that saw the rebooted race from the group box. After the race a still-bewildered Vi ñales confessed he had actually been losing the brakes from the 4th lap onwards. “For sure, today’s crash was amazing, he told reporters. ” I never ever had that sensation in the past, where I entirely lose the brakes and need to leap off.” The previous weekend Johann Zarco’s Ducati hit Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha with the riders racing at complete throttle at theAustrian MotoGP Zarco and Morbidelli were sent out flying, while their bikes continued, ending up being possibly deadly projectiles. That both bikes missed out on striking Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi …

