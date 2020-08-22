Maverick takes on Miles, Atlas clashes with Nese on must-see 205 Live

Tonight’s must-see edition of 205 Live will include a set of amazing songs fights, as Drake Maverick squares off with Tehuti Miles, while Jake Atlas tangles with Tony Nese.

Not long back, a triumphant Maverick looked straight into the cam on the purple brand name and pledged to end up being the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and after capturing a whipping at the hands of Undisputed PERIOD 9 days back, Maverick will be starving to kip down a strong efficiency and work his method into title contention. A win over the acrobatic Miles would go a long method in reinforcing Maverick’s opportunities to challenge Santos Escobar, however it will not come simple.

Tehuti has actually taken 205 Live by storm, and despite the fact that he lost in a set of current barnburners versus Mansoor, Miles has actually shown to be a can’t- miss out on Superstar whenever he enters the squared circle.