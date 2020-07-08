Maverick No10 chief Dominic Cummings tours classified sites

Dominic Cummings is touring highly secret military and security service sites amid claims he is determined to ‘sort out’ hapless procurement and organisation, it had been revealed today.

The maverick No10 chief has visited MI5 and MI6 twice, and will also be going to some other sensitive and painful sites soon.

Mr Cummings, who has been a vicious critic of the Ministry of Defence in particular, has made overhauling the government machine a key priority.

According to a memo leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald, he can tour the Special Boat Service based at Poole in Dorset, the SAS headquarters in Hereford, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, the Rapid Capabilities Office at Farnborough and the defence intelligence unit at Wyton.

Earlier this season, Mr Cummings was seen with government pass suggesting he had mid-level security clearance, but he’s now considered to have secured a higher level.

Mr Cummings is a huge pivotal figure in pushing through an overhaul of the Whitehall machinery, with claims Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill as well as other senior mandarins have been forced out to clear the way in which.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down is one of the sites that Dominic Cummings is about to visit, based on the leaked memo

Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter (left) was warned yesterday that Mr Cummings (right) desires to ‘sort out’ the Ministry of Defence

In blogs before he was recruited by Boris Johnson, Mr Cummings urged the introduction of ‘red teams’ explicitly tasked with finding reasons why the federal government should not be following policies.

He has been an advocate of ‘Super-Forecasters’, individuals who have no specific expertise but have the ability to predict events because of their mental process.

Mr Cummings has been particularly scathing about the way the Ministry of Defence runs its procurement, branding it a ‘farce’.

He claimed the military ‘continued to squander vast amounts of pounds, enriching some of the worst corporate looters and corrupting public life via the revolving door of officials/lobbyists’.

‘Scrutiny by our MPs has been contemptible. They have built platforms that already cannot be provided for a significant war against a serious enemy,’ he wrote in a blog post titled Drones in March.

‘A teenager will be able to deploy a drone from their smartphone to sink one of these brilliant multibillion-dollar platforms.

‘Such a teenager could already remove the stage of a Downing Street photo op with just a little imagination and initiative, when i wrote about years ago.’

Tory MP Mark Francois, a former defence minister, delivered a stark message about Mr Cummings’ intentions at a committee hearing with Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter yesterday.

He said: ‘Can we just create a plea for you? You will be the professional head of the armed forces.

‘Please nip back to the department and have them to sort their bloody selves out because if not Cummings is gonna come down and sort you out their own way and also you won’t want it.’

The statement provoked a laugh from the top general, while committee chair Tobias Elwood added: ‘I believe message is passed on.’