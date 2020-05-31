Mauro Icardi completes move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain | Football News





Mauro Icardi has spent the 2019/20 season on mortgage at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of striker Mauro Icardi on a everlasting deal from Inter Milan.

The Argentine worldwide has signed a four-year cope with PSG which runs till June 30, 2024.

The French champions have agreed to pay a charge of €50m (£45m) with €7m (£6.2m) in add-ons for Icardi, who joined them on mortgage from Inter on September 2.

As a part of that settlement, PSG held an choice to purchase the 27-year-old, which expired on Sunday, May 31.

Icardi was not noted of Inter Milan’s squad upon Antonio Conte’s arrival final summer time however he has impressed in France.

The Rosario-born participant scored 20 objectives and added 4 assists in 31 appearances this season for PSG earlier than the Ligue 1 season was known as off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Icardi has been competing for a spot within the facet with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, PSG’s all-time high scorer, whose contract expires on June 30.

Inter need to signal Cavani on a free switch this summer time as they put together for the potential departure of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, in accordance to Sky in Italy.

Inter are exploring attainable free transfers and swap offers, with the summer time switch market anticipated to be closely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re additionally eager on 20-year-old Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.