Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager after one season

Maurizio Sarri signed up with Juventus after a year as Chelsea manager

Italian giants Juventus have sacked Maurizio Sarri as manager after simply one season.

Sarri assisted Juventus to a ninth straight Serie A title however they were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon at the last-16 phase.

Juve won 2-1 in Turin on Friday however the French side advanced on away objectives.

Italian Sarri, 61, was selected on a three-year agreement last summertime after one year at Premier League club Chelsea.

Juventus lost 3 of their last 4 league matches to complete just one point clear of Inter Milan in the end.

They were likewise beaten by Napoli in the Coppa Italia last after football in the nation rebooted following the coronavirus shutdown.

Juventus are two-time European Cup/Champions League winners however have actually not raised the prize because 1996.

Former lender Sarri prospered Massimiliano Allegri in June 2019.

A club declaration thanked Sarri for “having written a new page in Juventus’ history”, including that it was “the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football”.