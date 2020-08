Maurizio Sarri has actually been sacked as Juventus head coach after simply one season in charge

Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 phase to Lyon, according to Sky in Italy.

The previous Chelsea and Napoli manager just organized Juventus in June in 2015, signing a three-year agreement at the time, and led the side to a ninth successive Serie A title last month.

