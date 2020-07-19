Maurizio Sarri: Juventus head coach not concerned by sack talk | Football News





Maurizio Sarri is on course to win the very first league title of his career

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri insists he is not afraid to be sacked and is keen to see out his contract with the Serie A leaders.

The Italian champions hold a six point advantage over Inter Milan and Atalanta, while Lazio trail by six points back in fourth place.

Juventus face Lazio on Monday night and a win would take them to within six points of the title.

Juventus are looking to win a ninth consecutive Serie A title

Despite being so near to the title in his first season, Sarri is facing questions about his future.

Asked if he could be scared to be sacked, Sarri said: “Have you ever asked a Formula 1 driver if he is afraid of speed? No. There are risks which come with this particular job, if you should be afraid of the risks you mustn’t do this job.

“So, I am living this situation with ease, knowing that this is my job, everything is good if you win, everything is bad if you lose. And the logic consequence is the criticism of the coach. It’s part and parcel of this job.”

Pressed on if that he was keen to stay at Juventus, Sarri continued: “I told you that one must not forget, not any particular one must be afraid.

“If you try this job, you have to not forget of any such thing considering all of the risks that include it.

“The team is used to fight for the title, therefore using this point of view we have to rest assured. But we are coping with a moment that I think no body ever had to call home through in 110 years of football.

“So, obviously this is a period that is creating more problems to everybody apart from the matches. There are teams that are facing it more easily and teams that have more ups and downs.”

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea last season and left his post later that summer

Sarri won the Europa League in his first season at Chelsea before quickly leaving his post to return to Italy and join Juventus.

But Sarri is keen to remain at the club next season and fulfil his contract with Juventus, that have two years remaining, but says he does not want the future to distract his side from the final few games of the season.

“Look, I’ve a contract and as far as I am concerned I wish to honour it at all costs. My future is tomorrow, and thus we have to look at the single matches without taking into consideration the next 12 months.

“In this moment our focus must be only on our next games, starting with tomorrow’s match. Then, in football all the rest is a consequence of this, therefore in our head in this moment there must be only Lazio.”