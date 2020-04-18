Maurizio Sarri: I had conflicting relationship with Chelsea players | Football News





Maurizio Sarri was supervisor of Chelsea for only a single season

Former Chelsea supervisor Maurizio Sarri has admitted he had a “conflicting relationship” with the players throughout his first six months on the membership.

Sarri was in cost for Stamford Bridge for only a single season, 2018-19, and though it started with a 12-match unbeaten run within the Premier League, it was not with out its controversy.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga famously refused to be substituted within the Carabao Cup remaining in opposition to Manchester City, an incident which was a supply of nice embarrassment to the supervisor.

The Italian guided the membership to a Europa League title however left after solely 12 months to return to Italy and handle Juventus.

“The higher the level, the more difficult it is to build a relationship with the players,” mentioned Sarri.

“It’s not the players who change, however the environment. You want extra time, however you continue to handle.

“I had a conflicting relationship with the Chelsea locker room during the first five to six months, but then when I left after the Europa League final I cried and also a lot of the guys did.”

Sarri says that he now has constructive relationships with a number of of his former players and that they’ve sought out his recommendation on teaching.

“I am not the type of guy who pats you on the shoulder, I am one of those that if you make a mistake he will tell you,” he mentioned.

“If you do well the most you will get is a “bravo” as you stroll previous. For the players the influence is destabilising, however then I assume they recognise the sincerity ultimately.

“The best relationships I have now are with those former players who did not play much. Those who are at the end of their career and want to start managing come to me for advice on football in general, on the experience they are having and some even ask to be in my staff to learn how to become a manager.”