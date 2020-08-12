Mauritius tourism, reeling from COVID, now hit by oil spill By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Spilled oil from the bulk provider ship MV Wakashio, coming from a Japanese business however Panamanian- flagged, that ran aground on a reef, is seen at Riviere des Creoles



2/2

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Tourist operators in Mauritius fear that an oil spill from a Japanese ship will even more harm their organisations, currently reeling from the coronavirus epidemic, and might cost tasks if their beautiful beaches are ruined.

Tourism produced 63 billion rupees ($ 1.6 billion) for the economy in 2015. In May, the reserve bank stated that in the previous 2 months alone, the country had actually lost 12 billion rupees in forex due to the fall in tourism.

Willow River-Tonkin, who owns a kite-surfing organisation, stated regional guides would be a few of the hardesthit

“It is really going to affect the communities down there, especially for the fisherman, the local guys that live there, you know that’s how they make money from tourists,” stated

“Taking them out to go diving to go snorkelling, to go wake boarding, to go see dolphins and all that sort of thing you know and all of that is going to affect it, if we don’t get it under control very soon.”

The MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping and run by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, struck a.