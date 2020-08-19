Mauritius oil spill: Satellite images show removal operation



The ship’s bow is being pulled far from the reef





Satellite images have actually caught yank boats attempting to get rid of the wreckage of a Japanese- owned ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius, spilling tonnes of oil into beautiful waters.

The MV Wakashio struck a reef, Pointe d’Esny, on 25 July while bring 4,000 tonnes of fueloil

It is now being pulled far from the reef, a sanctuary for uncommon wildlife.

Meanwhile, a group of professionals from Japan is taking a trip to Mauritius to aid with the clean-up.



The back of the ship is still stuck





Most of the oil on board was drained prior to the ship disintegrated at the weekend however almost 1,000 tonnes dripped into the sea triggering damage to the abundant marine community.