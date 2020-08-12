Mauritius oil spill: Rush to pump out oil before ship breaks

The authorities hope to finish pumping out the remaining oil from the ship that has caused a huge oil spill off the coast of Mauritius on Wednesday.
The aim is to transfer the fuel oil to land before the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio breaks up.
The ship, believed to have been carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil, ran aground on a coral reef on 25 July.
Mauritius is home to world-renowned coral reefs, and tourism is a crucial part of its economy.
- Africa Live: News and views from the continent
- What is Mauritius like?
Fuel has been transferred to shore by helicopter and to another ship owned by the same Japanese firm, Nagashiki Shipping.
France has sent a military aircraft with pollution control equipment from its nearby island of Réunion, while Japan has sent a six-member team to assist the French efforts.
The Mauritius coast guard and several police units are also at the site in the south-east of the island.