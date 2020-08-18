Mauritius oil spill: Bad weather impedes clean-up



Rough seas have actually made it too dangerous to eliminate the staying oil from the ship which spilled numerous tonnes of the fuel off the coast of Mauritius, the nationwide crisis committee states.

The MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, Pointe d’Esny, on 25 July while bring 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil, triggering an eco-friendly emergency situation.

Pointe d’Esny is a popular sanctuary for unusual wildlife.

The bow of the ship is being hauled far from the reef.

The ship split in half over the weekend, and the rear part stays stranded on the reef.

About 90 tonnes of the fuel was thought to be on board in the engine space when the vessel split.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, it is still risky to remove the remaining small amount of residual oil in the engine room”, the National …