Mauritania supports ‘good judgment’ of UAE on Israel deal – Middle East Monitor

Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, stated it trusts the “wisdom and good judgment” of the United Arab Emirates management for signing an accord with Israel to consent to normalise relations, UAE state news company WAM stated on Sunday.

“The UAE possesses absolute sovereignty and complete independence in conducting its relations and assessing the positions it takes in accordance with its national interest and the interests of Arabs and Muslims,” WAM priced quote a declaration from Mauritania’s foreign ministry as stating.

Mauritania utilized to have complete diplomatic ties with Israel, however froze relations in 2009 in action to the 2008-09 Gaza war.

This left Jordan and Egypt as the only 2 Arab states with diplomatic links, till Israel and the UAE on Thursday revealed a contract that will result in a complete normalisation of diplomatic relations in between the 2 states.

The deal, brokered with United States aid, companies up opposition to local powerIran Palestinians knocked the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have actually stayed quiet. Fellow Gulf countries Oman and Bahrain applauded the deal.

