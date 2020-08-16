Mauritania supports ‘good judgment’ of UAE leadership on Israel accord -WAM By Reuters





DUBAI (Reuters) – Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, stated it trusts the “wisdom and good judgment” of the United Arab Emirates leadership for signing an accord with Israel to accept normalise relations, UAE state news company WAM statedon Sunday

“The UAE possesses absolute sovereignty and complete independence in conducting its relations and assessing the positions it takes in accordance with its national interest and the interests of Arabs and Muslims,” WAM estimated a declaration from Mauritania’s foreign ministry as stating.

Mauritania utilized to have complete diplomatic ties with Israel, however froze relations in 2009 in reaction to the 2008-09 Gaza war.

This left Jordan and Egypt as the only 2 Arab states with diplomatic links, up until Israel and the UAE on Thursday revealed an arrangement that will result in a complete normalisation of diplomatic relations in between the 2 states.