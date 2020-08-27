Maurice Ojwang: Former Gor Mahia defender signs Wazito FC deal from Western Stima

The defender contributes to the list of gamers the Nairobi club has actually obtained as their objective to reinforce catches speed ahead of the brand-new season

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) attire Wazito FC have actually validated the finalizing of Maurice Ojwang from Western Stima.

The defender ends up being the ninth signing the club has actually made and the 2nd from the Kisumu club after formerly obtaining Kevin Omondi.

Wazito have actually been the busiest side in the Kenyan transfer window up to this time as most of their KPL competitors have actually refrained from doing a great deal of finalizings.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Maurice ‘Fadha’ Ojwang from Western Stima,” Wazito confirmed

“Ojwang, a defender, is anticipated to boost our main defence department ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“The defender has been with Western Stima for the better part of his career. He had a short stint with Gor Mahia in 2019 before returning to the Kisumu-based side in January.”

The centre-back specified he enjoyed to be part of the Wazito household and stated he was enthusiastic of excellent efficiencies in his first season with the former National Super League (NSL) champs.

“I am happy to join Wazito FC,” Ojwang stated.

“This is an enthusiastic group and it’s an honour to be part of this fantastic job. I am here to strive and do my finest for the group.

“To the …