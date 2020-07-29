Maturity of the Crypto Derivatives Market Attracting More Institutional Investors

In a Cointelegraph China Great Bay Area International Blockchain Week pre-event interview on July 29, Ben Zhou, CEO of acquired exchange Bybit, argued that the maturity of the derivatives market is the primary factor for organizations to go into the crypto area.

Biggest issues for institutional investors

Zhou states that the greatest issue for any organization checking out crypto is the require for correct monetary tools to run danger management. Risk management is out of reach without a practical, robust derivatives market. He worried that:

“Derivatives markets serve a vital function by contributing to liquidity, providing proper risk management tools and different product options. Therefore such is how I see the cause and effect when it comes to this topic.”

Although guideline just plays a little part in attracting organizations, Zhou likewise thinks Increased regulative attention is a favorable advancement and an indication of maturation of the crypto market as a whole. He included that:

“When the bar of play rises, those that are built for the long run and truly provide value for users will emerge as the biggest winners.”

Crypto maturity and conventional financing

Zhou states the current rise of Bitcoin rates is partly attributable to the increasing need. This is declared by the entry of a growing number of institutional investors, simply as the supply decreases following this year’s halving. He continued that:

“The confidence of financial institutions also lends a legitimizing sheen and helps people to see crypto more as money. Continuing improvements in the crypto infrastructure will gradually allow people to do more with the cryptocurrencies, which will in turn grant them more inherent value. There may not be a single event where everyone will all of a sudden agree that crypto has achieved mainstream status. But when we look back to this moment of time some time in the crypto future, we may arrive at the conclusion that in a way the gradual process has already started.”

Standing in contrast to the conventional world of financing, cryptocurrencies present individuals with an alternative method. This is thanks to their variety of natural and systemic strengths, statesZhou It is very important to keep in mind that crypto and conventional financing are not diametrically opposed forces. He explained that:

“Financial institutions are already facilitating the entry to the crypto world with fiat gateways and providing custodian services. With wider adoption and increasing maturation of cryptocurrencies, we are bound to see more areas of convergence and increasing overlap of the two sectors.”

Zhou likewise exposed prepare for the exchange to open more sets, such as ETH/USDT, BCH/USDT, LTC/USDT, XTZ/USDT, and LINK/ USDT, for acquired trading in the future.