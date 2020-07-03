Matty Longstaff: Steve Bruce hoping to convince Newcastle midfielder to stay following Udinese offer | Football News



















Newcastle supervisor Steve Bruce stated he could be talking with Matty Longstaff in an try to preserve him on the membership amid curiosity from Italian aspect Udinese

Newcastle supervisor Steve Bruce says he’s hoping to convince midfielder Matty Longstaff to stay on the membership.

Longstaff, who might go away his boyhood membership on the finish of the season, has been provided a five-year deal value £30,000 per week by Serie A membership Udinese.

Newcastle could be due simply £400,000 in compensation if Longstaff have been to go away for Italy on the finish of his contract.

The 20-year-old, who has featured in seven Premier League matches since his goalscoring debut in opposition to Manchester United in October, earns simply £850 per week on an academy deal at Newcastle.

“Matty (Longstaff)? I have got a meeting this (Friday) afternoon with him,” Bruce stated.

“I’m hoping that might be constructive. We are nonetheless hoping we will overcome one thing. We don’t need to be dropping our younger gamers, we do not need to be dropping our greatest gamers.

“It’s necessary we attempt to recover from the road with Matty as a result of he’s a younger participant from the realm. We don’t need to lose him.

“We are seeing a lot now of young players being tempted abroad. I hope Matty stays and sees his career is here in Newcastle.”

The Toon boss additionally revealed he’ll sit down with loanees Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro within the subsequent few weeks to focus on their futures.

Bruce intends to maintain talks with Rose and different loanees within the subsequent few weeks

All three gamers have choices to make their strikes everlasting.

Bruce added: “We’ve prolonged them (loans) to the top of the season.

“The problem is for all of us as golf equipment now’s; when are we beginning once more? Where are the funds at? We have not actually had that dialog but, we’re all delighted simply to get again enjoying.

“They are the talking points of us going forward. We’ll have those conversations over the next two, three, four, five weeks. It doesn’t help with takeover talk in the background.

“That’s why we wish that little little bit of readability as a result of we want to preserve transferring ahead.”

Newcastle play West Ham dwell on Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm on Sunday.