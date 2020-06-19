Matty Longstaff offered ‘fantastic’ Newcastle deal to stay, says Steve Bruce | Football News





Matty Longstaff has been offered a new deal to remain at Newcastle

Steve Bruce will be “desperate” to keep your hands on Matty Longstaff and says the midfielder has been offered a “fantastic” deal to stay from Newcastle.

Longstaff, who have been generating just £850 per week with an academy deal at Newcastle, could keep St James’ Park right after he was offered a rewarding contract by simply Serie The side Udinese.

The 20-year-old, who have been free of charge to converse to additional clubs given that January, journeyed to Italy for discussions just before lockdown with his present deal credited to terminate this summer.

Longstaff refused a long lasting contract offer from Newcastle earlier there is much surprise, thought to be in areas of £15,000 weekly, but Bruce says the particular club have got returned with an all new offer.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Matty and we hope that we can resolve something. There’s still dialogue between the respective parties,” Bruce said.

“We need him to stay, the particular club need your pet to stay. We’ve made him a really good present so a few hope that people can get it out the line.

“Purely from the football perspective we are all in need of him to stay. He’s a young guy, a Newcastle fan plus he’s any remarkable surge very, rapidly.

“We have offered him an excellent deal i believe and we desire that he welcomes it.”

More to follow…