Matty Longstaff: Newcastle midfielder offered Udinese contract | Football News





Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is needed by Italian facet Udinese

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has been offered a profitable contract by Serie A facet Udinese.

The 20-year-old, who has been incomes simply £850 per week on an academy contract at Newcastle, might depart St James’ Park after the Italian membership offered him a £30,000 per-week, five-year deal, together with a bumper signing-on price.

Longstaff, who burst on to the scene final October as he scored the winner towards Manchester United on his Premier League debut, flew out to Italy for talks earlier than the coronavirus pandemic compelled each the UK and Italy into lockdown.

The homegrown expertise is determined to remain at boyhood membership Newcastle, however the provide from the Serie A facet has left him with a choice to make.

Longstaff scored towards Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October

Longstaff turned down a long-term contract provide from a Newcastle earlier this season, regarded as within the area of £15,000 per week, and his hometown membership haven’t returned with the revised provide he had hoped for.

Udinese must pay Newcastle simply £400,000 in compensation for Longstaff, attributable to his age.

A mix of coronavirus and Newcastle takeover talks has delayed issues additional, and the teenager is anxious he won’t function beneath a brand new regime at Newcastle.

Reports elsewhere urged Inter Milan and Marseille have been in talks with Longstaff, nevertheless it was solely Udinese who spoke to the participant and his household, and made a concrete provide.

Elder brother Sean has simply 18 months left of his Newcastle contract and is attracting admiring glances too.