Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ earn U.S. Open bids via PGA top-10s

Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ both made another significant start by getting within striking range at the PGA Championship.

With the U.S. Open including an all-exempt field this year since of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3 areas were up for grabs for gamers not otherwise exempt who ended up amongst the top 10 at TPC HardingPark All however 2 of the top-10 finishers were currently gotten approved for Winged Foot, implying the extra areas went to Wolff (T-4) and Champ (T-10).

Wolff carded a final-round 65 and briefly held the clubhouse lead after completing at 10 under in his very first start in a significant. He eventually wound up 3 shots behind previous college peer CollinMorikawa Wolff was currently exempt into this year’s Masters by virtue of his win in 2015 at the 3M Open, however his T-4 surface Sunday likewise guaranteed he’ll be welcomed to the 2021 Masters in April.

Thanks in part to a T-13 surface at the PGA Championship, Jon Rahm returned in front of Justin Thomas and went back toNo 1 on the planet rankings.

Wolff had a hard time in the early part …