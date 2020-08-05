Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly calls out NFL for sharing COVID-19 info

Matthew Stafford, DetroitLions (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford are not delighted with the NFL today.

Matthew Stafford had an incorrect favorable for COVID-19 and his wife Kelly Stafford was not delighted.

The NFL isn’t expected to launch the names of gamers who check favorable for the coronavirus without a gamer’s approval, yet the league is still doing it anyhow. Stafford’s incorrect favorable was followed by 3 straight unfavorable tests. The wife of the Detroit Lions beginning quarterback required to social networks to safeguard her partner and call out of the NFL for exposing inaccurate details.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, states she’s not delighted with the NFL for launching info about a favorable test prior to verifying it to be 100% favorable. Their kids could not go to school, they were informed to leave the play area, she could not shop without being stopped, and so on pic.twitter.com/jwGHDvPRcV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2020

Stafford published, “the last four days have been somewhat of a nightmare.” She composed her kids could not go to school, that she was threatening individuals by shopping for …