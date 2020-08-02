Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list proves how fragile football is

CLOSE

It was 2 lines tucked near the bottom of the everyday deal report and it sent out shutters through the NFL:

Stafford, Matthew QBGeorgia

Reserve/ COVID-19

The Detroit Lions put quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, advising everybody when again that the unique coronavirus is not to be tinkered.

It’s unidentified, in the meantime, whether Stafford checked favorable for the infection or merely was around somebody who had. Both circumstances need a stay on the list.

But Stafford is the highest-profile NFL gamer and very first beginning quarterback connected to COVID-19 this summertime, and his benching– for nevertheless long– is an indication of simply how precarious this season is.





Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford views from the sidelines throughout warmups prior to an NFL football video game versus the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday,Nov 10, 2019. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP)

To be clear, Stafford’s health and the health of his young household ought to be everybody’s primary issue. Stafford and his other half, Kelly, have 4 children under the age of 4, including a newborn, and Kelly is 15 months gotten rid of from brain surgical treatment.

COVID-19 has killed more than 156,000 people nationwide up until now and contaminated 4.68 million, and while it appears to disproportionately affect the senior, that’s not constantly the case.

