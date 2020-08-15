Matthew Stafford, Kirby Smart have endowed $500K to a social justice program for Georgia student-athletes

Matthew Stafford and Kirby Smart are returning to their neighborhood in a significant method.

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and existing Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have pitched in to aid social justice efforts for student-athletes at the university. In overall, the 2 contributed $500,000 on Friday, which is just part of the bigger presents made by the Staffords and the Smarts.

In a news release, Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity stated that the contribution will permit “The Athletic Association to implement strategic initiatives in diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice.” The Staffords contributed $350,000 while the Smarts contributed $150,000.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford and better half Kelly, in addition to Georgia HC Kirby Smart and his better half Mary Beth, have endowed $500k to a social justice program supporting UGA trainee professional athletes. Both the Staffords and the Smarts were trainee professional athletes atGeorgia pic.twitter.com/8xTAvr2nnQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2020

