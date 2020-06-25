Matthew Morrison Drops Subtle Shade On Lea Michele Amid Ongoing Bad Behavior Accusations

Matthew Morrison is speaking out!

The former Glee star spoke publicly about ex-girlfriend Lea Michele for initially in a fresh interview from Wednesday, and he did actually shade the 33-year-old star for her so-called bad behavior behind the scenes on set back in the day!

Speaking on FUBAR Radio‘s Access All Areas show on Wednesday, the now 41-year-old actor and TELEVISION star said this of his former flame as she battles back controversy from all angles:

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah.’ You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

Um… OK?

That’s definitely not a ringing endorsement of the embattled actress. It appears to be just a little shady for the reason that regard, at the least, with the cryptic way he wraps things up.

Still, it’s definately not the worst thing Michele has received to deal with previously few weeks, as former co-stars and guest stars appear to keep coming forward with horror stories about her alleged on-set behavior.

As you’ll recall, a few actors — among them former Glee cast members — like Amber Riley, Heather Morris, and Samantha Marie Ware, have all accused Lea of making life “a living hell” on set at various points throughout her early career.

Then, back on June 3, the Cannonball singer finally released a lengthy statement of apology on the problem to her Instagram account, writing at the time:

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Shortcomings, indeed.

Michele’s personal life is very busy at this time, too, as she’s currently expecting her first daughter or son with husband Zandy Reich. No rest for the weary, we suppose.

Reactions to Morrison’s non-committal here, Perezcious readers?! Did that he say something by maybe not saying anything more, or will there be nothing much to see here?? Sound OFF together with your take concerning the whole matter down in the comments (below)!!!