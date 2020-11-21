The million-dollar question at the moment is if Matthew McConaughey harboring any kind of political aspiration?

On the 18th of November, Wednesday, Matthew McConaughey made an appearance on the night show of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. On the show, the actor made some statements regarding his plans of running as a governor in his home state that is Texas.

Mathew McConaughey’s Statements

While he was speaking on this particular subject, Matthew McConaughey said he was taken aback when he came across a specific headline suggesting his political inclination.

The actor appeared in the Oscar-winning “Dallas Buyers Club” and stated that the entire thing gave him a great laugh. He further added to it saying that he has no such plans of diving into US politics at the moment.

Matthew McConaughey said that he does not have any plans of getting into politics as of yet. He also added that he does not understand the recent political direction and approach since, according to him, it seems very broken. He feels politics has a misplaced notion right now and needs a definite purpose and strong people to lead the way for a better future.

Matthew McConaughey stated that as he grows older, he would definitely like to consider leadership activities in life where he can be useful to the people. He also feels his present work fulfills that purpose as well.

He is also very connected to Texas in a personal way.