Matterport CEO describes the business of digitizing properties

Matterport CEO Todd Albright joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of Matterport since its IPO and how the company is helping bring digital retail shopping 3D.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
COVID-19 cases hit a daily record in the NFL, other sports to postpone games
Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer breaks down how the rise in COVID-19 cases is impacting the sports
California vows to use Texas abortion tactics on gun laws
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "outrage” at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and...
Officers describe daring rescue during tornado
Graves County Sheriff's Deputy Chandler Sirls and Sergeant Richard Edwards describe escaping a tornado and rescuing a young girl in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy
After deadly tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asked President Biden for federal aid. However, the senator has a history of...
Fresh fury at Boris Johnson as new quiz night details emerge
Boris Johnson continues to face questions over a series of Christmas parties that took place at Downing Street in December 2020. A new photo...