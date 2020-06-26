Matt Wallace plays on after Denny McCarthy’s positive Covid-19 test | Golf News



















1:01



Matt Wallace reflects on playing his or her own during the 2nd round of the Travelers Championship, after his two playing partners withdrew.

Matt Wallace reflects on playing his or her own during the 2nd round of the Travelers Championship, after his two playing partners withdrew.

Matt Wallace has defended his decision to play on through the second round of the Travelers Championship, despite his playing partner testing positive for Covid-19.

Wallace’s playing partner Denny McCarthy withdrew after becoming the 3rd PGA Tour in eight days to get a positive coronavirus test, with Bud Cauley also pulling out as precaution despite two split tests finding its way back negative.

The Englishman and his caddie also tested negative ahead of the 2nd round, with Wallace believing they had done everything properly to be able to keep.

“I don’t think I should be in any way a negative here,” Wallace said. “I don’t think I ought to be put for the reason that spotlight at all. I’ve done the rest that every other player has been doing and I’ve tested negative. I’m in the same boat that they are.

“It’s just the fact that the gamer partner that I had yesterday felt ill yesterday evening with whatever they did from leaving us on the greens, because I’m guessing they tested negative at the start of the week to now, where I’m still negative.

Wallace ended the week on two over

“It’s as much as me, so clearly it’s my decision. I mean, it’s black and white within my situation. I stayed well clear of them yesterday, no fist bumps, none of the.

“I’ve done everything at night that I have done the last three weeks while testing negative, I just got some food, stayed in the hotel room, came up here, got tested, tested negative. Dave tested negative, we’re all clean, we went out and played, that’s pretty much it for me.”

1:57 The latest from the Travelers Championship, where Denny McCarthy tested positive for Covid-19 and Bud Cauley withdrew as a precaution. The latest from the Travelers Championship, where Denny McCarthy tested positive for Covid-19 and Bud Cauley withdrew as a precaution.

Wallace was left playing on his or her own as a result of the 2 withdrawals, with the world No 47 going on to miss the cut after carding a two-over 72.

“I’m playing with a chance to change my career if I win, so why wouldn’t I play?” Wallace added. It’s black and white for me personally. I tested negative and I can go play.

Wallace played on his own, whilst every other group went out in threeballs

“Just a little frustrated that maybe — I have no idea what the PGA Tour might think, but would DJ [Dustin Johnson] play on his own? Would Rory [McIlroy] play on his own? I probably doubt it.

“They may have dropped among the players straight back from in the front or maybe from behind to go ahead and play with me. Just don’t believe it was an excellent move to leave someone out on their very own in the middle of the pack.”

Watch the Travelers Championship throughout the week-end live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Saturday with Featured Group at the earlier time of midday.