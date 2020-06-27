Matt Wallace plays on after Denny McCarthy’s positive coronavirus test | Golf News



















Matt Wallace displays on enjoying his personal throughout the second spherical of the Travelers Championship, after his two enjoying companions withdrew

Matt Wallace has defended his determination to play on throughout the second spherical of the Travelers Championship, regardless of his enjoying companion testing positive for coronavirus.

Wallace’s enjoying companion Denny McCarthy withdrew after turning into the third PGA Tour in eight days to obtain a positive coronavirus test, with Bud Cauley additionally pulling out as precaution regardless of two separate assessments coming again adverse.

The Englishman and his caddie additionally examined adverse forward of the second spherical, with Wallace believing that they had completed every little thing accurately to have the ability to proceed.

“I don’t think I should be in any way a negative here,” Wallace stated. “I do not assume I must be put in that highlight in any respect. I’ve completed every little thing else that another participant has completed and I’ve examined adverse. I’m in the identical boat that they’re.

“It’s just the fact that the player partner that I had yesterday felt ill last night with whatever they did from leaving us on the golf course, because I’m guessing they tested negative at the start of the week to now, where I’m still negative.

Wallace ended the week on two over

“It’s as much as me, so clearly it is my determination. I imply, it is black and white in my scenario. I stayed nicely away from them yesterday, no fist bumps, none of that.

“I’ve done everything at night that I have done the last three weeks while testing negative, I just got some food, stayed in the hotel room, came up here, got tested, tested negative. Dave tested negative, we’re all clean, we went out and played, that’s pretty much it for me.”

Wallace was left enjoying on his personal because of the 2 withdrawals, with the world No 47 going on to overlook the lower after carding a two-over 72.

“I’m playing with a chance to change my career if I win, so why wouldn’t I play?” Wallace added. “It’s black and white for me. I tested negative and I can go play.

Wallace performed on his personal, whereas each different group went out in threeballs

“Just a bit frustrated that maybe — I don’t know what the PGA Tour might think, but would DJ (Dustin Johnson) play on his own? Would Rory (McIlroy) play on his own? I probably doubt it.

“They may have dropped one of many gamers again from in entrance or perhaps from behind to go forward and play with me. Just do not assume it was a terrific transfer to depart somebody out on their very own in the course of the pack.”

