Matt Schlapp accuses Fauci of ‘playing into the politics’ of coronavirus pandemic

“Thank God for Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan and several others of the Republicans who are on that committee. A hearing is a place where we actually can listen and learn and I think it’s critical,” Schlapp stated.

“When Nancy Pelosi said, ‘This is the Trump Virus’, that was when she said publicly what you’re supposed to say privately. What they are trying to do with this whole Chinese corona and I’m going to keep calling it Chinese corona … because they want to make it Trump corona.”

Schlapp then turned his ire on Democrats and some medical specialists who he implicated of relatively attempting to encourage the public that coronavirus just impacts specific political and social groups

“They think corona only spreads when Republicans come together, when Republicans go to church or when Republicans rally in Tulsa,” he stated, including that there is nearly no issue about the infection dispersing at city demonstrations including anarchist groups and left-wing demonstrators.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s this coverage of outbreaks, but when Black Lives Matter or Antifa or whatever tries to destroy federal property, that is all consistent with the First Amendment and just fine — and even Tony Fauci is playing into the politics of it,” he stated. “It’s all about politics.”

Schlapp applauded Trump’s action to the break out, stating he “did things we have actually never ever performed in our history. We’ve never ever avoided Americans from returning into the nation over a health scare. The president ensured that if they evaluated favorable, they would not have the ability to come into the population up until their health enhanced. We did the exact same thing with cruise liner. We closed down our economy. We closed down schools.

“We shut down churches. A lot of conservatives have concerns with those things, but you can’t level the charge against the president of the United States that he didn’t take extraordinary, unprecedented, historic steps to try to keep us safe.”