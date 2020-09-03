Matt Murray to the Leafs rumours aren’t going anywhere

Folks, eventually the Leafs will be Soo Greyhounds alumni group andAuston Matthews It appears to be inescapable, and after including one previous Greyhound in objective last season by generating Jack Campbell, it is totally possible that Dubas and Keefe are primed to generate another, and in this circumstances I’m not discussing Robin Lehner.

From Pierre LeBrun:

My guess is the Leafs would not desire to trade for a goalie without understanding if they might moveAndersen I did have an executive from a competitor NHL group inform me today that Dubas does have interest inMurray So possibly there’s an offer to be made there after all however later.

Frank Seravalli: “The Pittsburgh Penguins are believed to have one standing offer on the table for Matt Murray. The Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flames, Senators, Sabres and Avalanche are among the potential suitors for Murray’s services – a list that may soon grow.” #LetsGoPens — NHL News (@puck_report2) September 3, 2020

So there the Leafs are at the top of the list forMatt Murray Cool. Of course there’s likewise this …

Friedman stated on the newest 31 Thoughts pod that Matt Murray’s possible arb benefit was too abundant for the Leafs when the Leafs and Pens were working out the Kapanen trade — J (@Account4hockey) September 1, 2020

So possibly the Penguins …