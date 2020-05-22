Matt Lauer Spotted With Angsty New ‘Hatred’ Tattoo Days After Hating On Ronan Farrow!

Matt Lauer is again with a brand new assertion that will probably be arduous to retract.

Earlier this week, the disgraced information anchor was photographed driving in Sag Harbor, New York carrying a baseball cap, sun shades, and a white button down shirt. While the sighting itself was uncommon, followers have been targeted on one thing else: the obvious ink job on Lauer’s arm!

In the pics, you may see a large tattoo which reads:

“Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in.”

How smart!

After the pic hit the interwebs, spectators began arising with a number of theories as as to if or not the phrases have a selected which means. Some identified that the quote was uttered by former Senator Alan Simpson throughout his eulogy for the late President George H.W. Bush.

He mentioned throughout the speech:

“You would have wanted [Bush] on your side. He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in. The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush.”

Of course, others famous that the quote merely cautions the reader in regards to the damaging impacts hatred has on the human thoughts and soul. Either manner, it’s an inneresting selection of phrases for Lauer, who earlier this week, made it clear he *hated* Ronan Farrow’s reporting within the best-selling e book, Catch and Kill.

As we reported, the previous Today present host wrote an op-ed for Mediaite revealing that he’s “disappointed but not surprised” by what he believes was a scarcity of scrutiny of the Pulitzer Prize profitable journalist’s e book, by which Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct. He wrote:

“I was shaken, but not surprised, that few in the media were willing to thoroughly challenge the accusations against me, or the person making them… I was also disappointed, but not surprised, that Ronan Farrow’s overall reporting faced so little scrutiny. Until this week’s critical reporting by The New York Times, many in the media perceived his work as inherently beyond basic questioning.”

Farrow responded to Laurer’s criticism on Twitter hours after the op-ed was printed, writing:

“All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself.”

We’d prefer to suppose Lauer’s new anti-hatred ink is a message to himself; a reminder to not hate on those that referred to as him out and successfully ruined his profession. But seeing as he’s nonetheless so bitter about every part, this ink may be a self-pitying observe to his so-called haters — by which case… LOL.

What do U take into consideration Lauer’s new tat, Perezcious readers? Click here to see the pic and hold forth within the feedback!