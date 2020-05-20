Matt Lauer responds to rape allegation from Ronan Farrow’s ‘Catch & Kill’

Lauer says, in impact, that Farrow was biased in opposition to NBC, “knew his work on ‘Catch and Kill’ would receive little in the way of scrutiny,” and subsequently printed “deeply flawed” materials. He says he re-reported the allegations in opposition to him and claims there are enormous holes within the story Farrow instructed.

Mediaite vouches for a few of Lauer’s assertions: “Mediaite editors independently fact checked the accounts of the four witnesses/subjects Lauer spoke with and cites in this piece. All confirmed in early February that Lauer’s account of their conversations was accurate.”

Two of the 4 topics had been ex-boyfriends of Brooke Nevils, who lodged the 2017 grievance that led to Lauer’s firing. In 2019 Nevils’ first interview was printed, and she or he alleged that Lauer raped her in 2014. The incident “derailed my life,” she instructed Farrow. Lauer categorically denied Nevils’ rape accusation.