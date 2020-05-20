Matt Lauer responds to rape allegation from Ronan Farrow’s ‘Catch & Kill’

Lauer says, in impact, that Farrow was biased in opposition to NBC, “knew his work on ‘Catch and Kill’ would receive little in the way of scrutiny,” and subsequently printed “deeply flawed” materials. He says he re-reported the allegations in opposition to him and claims there are enormous holes within the story Farrow instructed.
Mediaite vouches for a few of Lauer’s assertions: “Mediaite editors independently fact checked the accounts of the four witnesses/subjects Lauer spoke with and cites in this piece. All confirmed in early February that Lauer’s account of their conversations was accurate.”
Lauer’s new column reiterates his denials, however is primarily aimed toward Farrow and what he claims is a slipshod reporting and fact-checking course of.
And Nevils tweeted the acronym DARVO and spelled it out: “Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.” DARVO is a “perpetrator strategy,” in accordance to the professor who coined the time period, Jennifer Freyd. It’s when the “perpetrator adopts the victim role and accuses the true victim of being an offender.”
Farrow instructed me, by means of a spokesperson, “We called dozens of corroborators around the Lauer allegations described in the book, and more than a dozen around Brooke Nevils specifically.”