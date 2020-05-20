Matt Lauer lashes out at Ronan Farrow in wake of New York Times critique | Media

Matt Lauer has actually implicated Ronan Farrow of substandard and also prejudiced journalism in his publication Catch and also Kill, that included a rape complaint versus the previous Today reveal host that Lauer insurance claims is incorrect.

Farrow, a Pulitzer Prize- winning personnel author at the New Yorker, claimed Lauer “is just wrong”.

Lauer penned an article released on the Mediaite internet site a day after an examination in The New York Times recommended that Farrow, that won a Pulitzer for his service the allegations versus Harvey Weinstein, was much less than extensive in vetting his job.

Lauer, in a similar way, claimed Farrow had actually not substantiated numerous particular allegations versus him in the 2019 publication, Catch and also Kill.

NBC terminated Lauer in 2017 for an unsuitable partnership with an associate. In Farrow’s publication, that previous associate, Brooke Nevils, claimed Lauer raped her in a Sochi resort space throughout the 2014 WinterOlympics Lauer refutes the rape costs, and also both he and also Nevils claimed they had a succeeding consensual partnership.

“What I found when I read the book was frankly shocking, and it should concern anyone who cares about journalism,” Lauer composed. “This is not just about accusations against the former host of the Today show.”

Lauer kept in mind the tensions in between Farrow and also NBC News, which decreased to broadcast the job he had actually done while at the network on the Weinstein tale. He consequently took his product to the New Yorker.

As an outcome, “he became a magnet and a willing ear for anyone with negative stories about the network and people who worked for it,” Lauer claimed.

Farrow tweeted a quick reaction to Lauer’s extensive item: “All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself.”

Farrow’s author, Little, Brown and also Co., claimed it totally sustained the writer.

“Ronan’s dedication to a deep and thorough fact-check of his reporting, his commitment to the rights of victims and his impeccable attention to detail and nuance make us proud to be his publisher,” the firm claimed in a declaration.

Mediaite claimed that its editors gotten in touch with 4 individuals that Lauer spoke with for his write-up, and also they all separately supported the discussions they had with him.