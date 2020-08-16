Matt LaFleur’s praise of AJ Dillon should excite Packers fans

AJ Dillon is currently turning heads at Packers camp, and head coach Matt LaFleur’s evaluation specifically sticks out.

The Green Bay Packers broke the anticipated grain throughout the 2020 NFL Draft, trading approximately take a quarterback in the preliminary and following that by taking running back AJ Dillon in the 2nd round. With Aaron Jones getting in an agreement year, Dillon might be Green Bay’sNo 1 back in 2021.

After preparing Dillon, basic supervisor Brian Gutekunst made reference to Eddie Lacy as a huge back the Packers have actually had in a popular function. Dillon was noted at 6-foot and 247 pounds throughout the pre-draft procedure.

Speaking to press reporters on Saturday, by means of Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur used a fascinating appraisal of Dillon’s physical develop.

“He has got some massive legs,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated, by means of Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “That’s something we talked about with our staff, we have not seen a running back built like that — not in my career, that I’ve been around.”

Matt LaFleur’s praise of AJ Dillon extends previous embellishment

Prior to ending up being Packers head coach LaFleur stank planner for the Tennessee Titans (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2017 ). The Rams’ lead back at that time, Todd Gurley, is adept physically (6-1, 224 …