Matt LaFleur backs Aaron Rodgers in a big way

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks about with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throughout heat up prior to the video game versus the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay,Wisconsin (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers head coach backs the veteran, regardless of trading approximately draft Jordan Love

General supervisor Brian Gutekunst may not have actually believed it throughout the NFL Draft, however he produced a quarterback debate on the Green BayPackers After the group was up to the San Francisco 49 ers in the NFC Championship Game, numerous believed the front workplace would reward Aaron Rodgers with a pass receiver in the stacked position class. Instead, Gutekunst traded up in the preliminary to take Utah State signal caller Jordan Love, regardless of Rodgers being signed for the next 4 years.

But on Sunday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur silenced stated debate by informing the media that Rodgers is going to be the man “for a really long time.” Yet, he did state he does not understand for how long that’ll be, so take that for what you will, Packers fans.