Matt Kuchar, longtime caddie John Wood split; Wife Sybi on bag at BMW

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– Matt Kuchar has a familiar face on the bag today at the BMW Championship after parting methods with longtime caddie John Wood.

Kuchar’s wife, Sybi, is caddying today at Olympia Fields as the 42-year-old wants to extend his season another week. Those longshot opportunities took a success when the veteran opened with a 5-over 75, leaving him 8 shots off the early lead.

Kuchar and Wood had actually been together given that 2015, teaming for Kuchar’s 2019 Sony Open triumph along with his bronze medal efficiency at the 2016Olympics They last collaborated at the PGA Championship, where Kuchar missed out on the cut, and the following week Wood informed him he desired off the bag.

“John Wood called me after the week of Greensboro and said he was going to be done caddying, at least for me,” Kuchar informed GolfChannel.com. “Said that he was going to look into some options with TV. And so I kind of had to piece together a couple caddies in the interim.”

Last week Kuchar completed T-18 at The Northern Trust with swing coach Chris O’Connell on thebag O’Connell has actually been stationed at Friar’s Head in Long Island this summer season, and take a trip constraints into and out of New York have actually made …