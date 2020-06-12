Matt James Becomes The First Ever Black Leading Man On The Bachelor!

And with that, The Bachelor just made a little bit of history!

The popular reality TV show unmasked their new Black main character on Friday morning for the upcoming 25th season — ya know, whenever we will get past this coronavirus crap, that is. So, HEEEEY Matt James!

The announcement was made just a couple of hours ago on Good Morning America, and already many individuals are talking up the pick as a welcome nod at bringing more diversity in to what’s otherwise been a really homogeneous number of leading men. In a statement in regards to the 28-year-old James and the show’s upcoming season, ABC shared (below):

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

Amen!

James himself spoke further about the big announcement, referencing the first black Bachelorette in history — Rachel Lindsay — as a way to obtain inspiration and a pioneer who primed the pump for this moment:

“When Rachel speaks, we listen. She has a very important voice in all this, being the first black woman, person of color to be a lead, and … this is hopefully the first of many black men to be in the position I’m at now. It’s an honor. I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me, and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night… they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Awww! Well said!

Here’s more on that from the national morning show itself:

Love to see it!!!

Even though Matt hasn’t appeared on any Bachelor Nation shows before, he had been cast on Clare Crawley‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. With the coronavirus shutdown on filming, then, producers jumped the gun and elevated James to his or her own leading role despite the fact that he’s never seemed on the franchise before. It’s been over 10 years since that last happened, but good! Get some new blood in there!

James is really a Raleigh, North Carolina indigenous, and he’s long been close friends with one-time series hunk Tyler Cameron, who had been runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s recent season of The Bachelorette. As you might recall, too, James quarantined for much of the first coronavirus period with both Tyler and Hannah, becoming known to many fans via the group’s frequent social networking postings.

Like Cameron, James can also be a former football player; he starred at Wake Forest University before spending preseason time with both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, though that he was cut by both teams and decided to move ahead from the game. And, along side Cameron, James was the other co-founder of the ABC Food Tours brand. Love it!!!

It’s interesting, though… James got in a little public spat with Crawley recently, while both were awaiting the resumption of filming for her upcoming season on The Bachelorette. Could that bad blood have pushed him off onto The Bachelor, if for no other reason than to help keep him and Clare separated?! Makes you wonder! Especially when Mike Johnson was on the market and available as a potential future leading man, too… just saying!!!

Anyways, it’s about damn time the world features a Black Bachelor, so, here we go!!! The series remains planning on shooting and airing Crawley’s upcoming season, too, so word has it we won’t see James’ love trials until a while next year. We can’t wait!!!

What do U look at the selection here, Perezcious readers?! Surprised, or could you start to see the writing on the wall?? Sound OFF with your accept the whole thing down in the comments (below)!!!